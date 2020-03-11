Florist drives three times over legal limit

A CANNONVALE woman who drove while three times over the legal limit has been handed a hefty fine.

Proserpine Magistrates Court was told, on Monday, how Sophie Hodgetts, 36, was stopped by police on Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale, at 4.30pm, on February 17.

The roadside breath test was positive so Hodgetts was taken to Whitsunday Police Station where she recorded a BAC of .157.

Hodgetts, who was self-represented, told the court she wanted to explain the circumstances that led to her actions that day, and read from a statement.

“In December last year, I lost my job and since then, I have been establishing my own florist business at home,” she said.

“I was going to Proserpine and meeting customers – February 14 was Valentine’s Day and it was very busy - and a fresh flower delivery was taken from the depot.

“It turned into a disaster – the product has since been located – and after a stressful weekend with Valentine’s Day I had a day off and had two large glasses of wine - I did not feel intoxicated.

“It was when I was taken back to the station that I realised I was (intoxicated). I’m deeply ashamed.

“I’ve been trying to negotiate a new business, but I am aware of the seriousness of my actions.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead said the reading ‘spoke for itself’.

“It’s very high – three times the legal limit - you must have had more than two glasses (of wine),” he said.

“This reading would normally start at a 10-month disqualification but I will reduce the fine and the length of disqualification.”

Magistrate Muirhead fined Hodgetts $1000, with a conviction recorded, and disqualified her from driving for nine months.