Flour powerlifters and green thumbs frequent physio’s office

Owner and principal physiotherapist of Advance Physio Whitsunday Ellie Ruddell said she had seen some interesting injuries over the past few weeks. Image: Supplied

USING bags of soil as weights and cleaning cupboards for too long are just some of the weird and wacky reasons Whitsunday residents have taken a trip to the physiotherapist over the past few weeks.

Owner and principal physiotherapist of Advance Physio Whitsunday Ellie Ruddell said the closure of gyms had resulted in people adopting some unconventional workout regimes that landed them in her office.

“People who used to go to the gym are trying to do their own programs and exercises at home,” she said.

“There’s definitely been an increase in home workout injuries and also an increase in running injuries.

“People who aren’t used to running need something to do, so they’ve starting a bit more running.”

Ms Ruddell said it was interesting hearing about all the “weird and wonderful things” people were using for stay fit from home, including using bags of flour and rice as weights.

Flour powerlifters aside, she also saw injuries from people ticking off their to-do list around the house or in the garden.

“We’re getting a lot of back injuries and knee injuries from people bending down, leaning or cleaning out their kitchen cupboards,” she said.

“We’re getting some different ones, but it’s been good because people are getting around to a lot of jobs they’ve been meaning to do for a long time.”

While Ms Ruddell said it was important to try and stay active during this time, she shared a few tips to help keep residents safe.

“The biggest thing is not doing anything too much at a time,” she said.

“If you’re going to go out gardening or clean out your kitchen cupboards, don’t spend three days in a row doing it. Have a break and maybe do just a couple of hours each day so you’re not overloading your body.

“When you’re doing exercise at home have a bit of a balance. Don’t go from no running at all to running every single day.”

Physiotherapist at Bowen Physiotherapy Alex Pyke said he hadn’t seen an increase in isolation injuries but encouraged residents to take it slow when starting a new exercise program.

“It’s great to be an enthusiastic amateur runner, swimmer or weightlifter but get that help to make sure you’re doing it safely,” he said.

“It’s about making sure you’re ready for exercise and physical activity.”