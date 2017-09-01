Flower festival set to shimmer

COME one, come all, to the 75th annual Proserpine Flower Show with a diamond sheen this weekend.

The theme this year to celebrate the milestone is 'Shine, Shimmer and Sparkle'.

The Proserpine Whitsundays Uniting Church event will run from 10am until 2.30pm at the Proserpine Cyclone Shelter on Saturday, September 2.

Spring will be celebrated in local tradition with a mass of colour, delicious food, craft and bargain plant stalls.

Highlights on a jam-packed day of fun include a display of old jewellery, three different jewellery making demonstrations, competitions and a dazzling array of local entertainment.

Organiser Tina Hamilton said it was a great place to catch up with friends, watch some fun entertainment with plenty of yummy cakes and goodies.

"The event showcases the floral beauty of our district, along with a wide range of talents from all ages in our community,” she said.

"People from all over the district are welcome to enter their flowers, pot plants, orchids, fruit, vegetables or cooking.

"There is always something special for the kids as well as opportunities to pick up a Father's Day gift.

"It is, without fail, a happy and friendly event.”

The dulcet tones of Bob Barford will serenade guests as well as the Choral C Voices, Proserpine State School choir and Proserpine Citizen's Band.

Talent of a different form will be showcased with performances by dancers from the Whitsunday Dance Connection and Dee Jay's School of Dance.

Local keen gardeners, cooks and home produce creators are invited to enter the various competitions for cash, ribbons and trophies.

The community's juniors haven't been forgotten as there are also kids' craft and cooking competitions with entries to be submitted from between 7pm and 8pm this Friday, or from 7am to 8am on Saturday.

Entry to the flower show is free for children under 14 and adults can attend for $3. Entries to competition categories are 50 cents each, except where specified.

Full schedules are available from Butterfly Effect Nursery, Whitsunday Bakery, Porters / Mitre 10, Home Hardware and CRT.

Due to a venue change, if transport is required call 40451291.

For more information or to download a schedule sure to visit the Uniting Church website.