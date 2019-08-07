Flower power fuels disco's retro beat

RETRO BEAT: A disco in Proserpine will see the '60s, '70s and '80s take centre stage.

Brenda Strong/The Observer

IT IS time to dig out those leg warmers, flares, flowered shirts or mini dresses and dance the night away at a '60s, '70s and '80s disco in Proserpine.

The Retro Night disco is a chance for adults to let their hair down while raising money for the Proserpine Scout Group.

It will be held upstairs at Proserpine RSL in Chapman St on August 31 from 6pm to 11pm.

Those attending are encouraged to dress in '60s, '70s and '80s outfits, with outfit prizes to be awarded.

Two DJs will keep everyone of the dance floor throughout the night, with Airlie Beach's DJ X and Mackay party DJ JT Ugly providing the entertainment.

Proserpine Scout group leader Wendy Harm is hoping to get lots of people along to the over 18s event.

"It's something a little bit different,” she said.

"Being in Proserpine we don't have too many discos.

"It should be fun. I hope we get a few people.

"It's lovely to do something really good for the night. And it's a good cause for the kids.”

Tickets cost $15 and can be purchased at the door on the night.

Money raised will go towards getting the Proserpine Scout Group up and running again after it closed about 10 years ago.

It will be used to train leaders for the group, as well as for kids programs and getting the Scout den going, Mrs Harm said.

The Airlie Beach Party Bus will be available to take people to and from the venue.

For more information on the night closer to the event, visit Proserpine Scout Group's Facebook page.