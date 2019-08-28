Flower show set to bloom in Prossie

GREEN THUMB: Cousins Hailey Poid and Abriana Jones, who won first prize for her succulent at last year's Proserpine Flower Show.

A SEA of colour will soon take over the Whitsundays when the Proserpine Flower Show comes to town.

The 77th annual Proserpine Whitsunday Uniting Church flower show and fete will be held on Saturday, September 7; the first Saturday of spring.

Flower show judge Irene Baily expects to see a vivid display of flowers this year as the region has had perfect growing conditions.

"We're sure to see a really good display this year because we've had such a good season for growing - all the heavy rain early on and now the sunshine.

"To walk into the flower show, it will really feel like spring has sprung.”

Having always loved growing plants and flowers and now a judge at the show for more than 15 years, Mrs Baily knows a thing or two about judging a flower show.

Precise picking time is key to ensure the flower holds at its best all day long and out shines the rest.

"We always look for good, healthy plants and flowers with no damage to the petal, a perfect petal,” she said.

"The size, strong stems, vibrant colour - a healthy grown plant shines out from the others.”

For any green thumbs yet to enter, Mrs Baily said as a judge she loved seeing a variety of flowers, so the more the better.

"I think everyone should come along for the experience even if it's just to stop and smell the roses.”

This year's theme is harmony.

Entertainment on the day includes the Proserpine State School, Coral C Voices, Proserpine Citizens Band, and performances by Thai dancers and local ballet dancers.