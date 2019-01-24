Menu
TAKING THE LEAP: Sam Flowerday has been selected for a 12-month AIS scholarship to the Volleyball Australia Centre of Excellence in Canberra. Claudia Alp
News

Flowerday takes a leap of faith

Claudia Alp
by
24th Jan 2019 10:27 AM

VOLLEYBALL: Strathdickie young gun Sam Flowerday will be making the move to Canberra on Sunday for a 12-month Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) scholarship to the Volleyball Australia Centre of Excellence (CoE).

The 16-year-old volleyball athlete was selected to attend an AIS camp last year, based on his performance at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championships in October last year.

Flowerday walked away from the National championships with a gold medal and from the camp with a scholarship.

The former Proserpine State High School (PSHS) student will be completing Year-12 at the University of Canberra Senior Secondary College Lake Ginninderra in partnership with the AIS.

While he is looking forward to the experience, Flowerday said the new environment will be a challenge.

"I was in awe when I got the letter in November. I'm just hoping to better myself and work on self-improvement and exposure to playing at a high level,” he said.

"It will be a challenge leaving all my friends behind I guess. I know a couple of people but none of them are from Queensland.”

Flowerday began his volleyball career three years ago, but has played out of PSHS for one year.

More recently, he competed at the 2018 Australian Volleyball Schools Cup in Melbourne in December for PSHS.

The PSHS Division 2 team went undefeated despite "tough competition”.

"We managed to keep our heads up and walked away with the win,” Flowerday said.

Standing at 191cm, he has already impressed scouts with a vertical leap spike reach of 347cm.

