Flu death: Young Toowoomba mother latest victim

A 35-YEAR-OLD Toowoomba mother has become the latest victim of a deadly flu season sweeping the state.

After falling ill to the flu two weeks ago, Jacinta Foulds contracted a secondary infection and pneumonia, which led to her death, according to her husband Daniel Foulds.

Jacinta Foulds passed away last night after her battle with influenza. Photo: Social Media

"This is the hardest post I have ever had to do my world has been rocked tonight I said goodbye to my best-friend and soul mate taken from me way to soon," Mr Foulds said in a post on his Facebook page.

"It's a very tough moment so rather than fielding phone calls and message I'm putting it up so all my friends and family can see Jacinta Foulds, my beautiful wife, lost her fight as she was extremely sick with influenza A, as a result she caught a secondary infection as well as pneumonia.

"It was too much for body to handle, she fought hard all the way to the end as expected from Jacinta."

Mr Foulds said he now had to stay strong for the couple's three children.

Family and friends took to Ms Foulds' Facebook page to express their shock at her passing.

One friend said her death highlighted the importance of the flu vaccination.

Those looking to donate to the family click here.