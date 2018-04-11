Flu no more, Airlie takes action

FLU PREPARED: Goodness Gracious owner Helen Pike with some immune boosters in her shop.

FLU PREPARED: Goodness Gracious owner Helen Pike with some immune boosters in her shop. Tamera Francis

QUEENSLAND'S 2017 killer flu season has nothing on 2018, with 3242 people already infected this year - almost 300 more than this time last year.

Typically flu season doesn't strike down Queenslanders' until May through to October, but 2018 has had the busiest start to a flu season since 2008, with more than 36 people being diagnosed daily.

To avoid the pesky inconvenience that is influenza you can get a flu shot, but if that's not your thing try treating your body like a temple to remain fighting fit.

Between January 1 and April 1 in 2017 there were 2961 cases, with the year then going on to endure one of the worst influenza seasons on record.

Owner of Goodness Gracious Helen Pike said prevention is the best remedy.

"I virtually tell people to build their immune system now to escape the flu,” she said.

High strength vitamin c and garlic are good natural remedies to assist in building immunity.

For children, especially those in daycare Ms Pike recommends, "taking olive leaf extract and good vitamin c drinks, the fresh stuff not reconstituted stuff”, to build their immunity to contracting viruses.”

Even if you contract the flu an increased immunity will ensure you're not knocked.

"Taking herbal remedies such as ActiViral once you've got the flu, will speed up recovery time,” Ms Pike said.

Caution must be taken when taking certain medications as an already increased temperature can be dangerously increased with certain remedies.

As for keeping herself in the clear from cold and flu Ms Pike swears by adding a few drops of oregano oil in your water bottle as a prventative measure.

"Oregano oil in your water or on the soles of your feet at night is a good preventative or can speed up recovery,” she said.

Proserpine Nursing Home is taking extra precautions this flu season to ensure residents don't fall victim to the flu this year.

Care manager Fiona Beveridge said, "we're aiming to have 95% of our residents vaccinated with local gp's this year”.

"We have a new policy where our new staff are required to get flu vaccinated and we are aiming for 95% of our staff vaccinated too.”

Wellness Centre Proserpine's resident naturopath Kiera Hinshaw also recommends natural supplements to build immunity and prevent contracting the flu.

Alternatively Ms Hinshaw said "acupuncture is good for the immune system to help relieve coughs and points can be triggered to build the immune system”.

"Our immune system starts in our gut wall so a healthy diet including lots of herbs, garlic, ginger, fresh honey, vitamin D teamed with a probiotic will prevent catching the flu,” Ms Hinshaw said.

"Fresh air, sunlight and water is the best medicine if you contract the flu, vitamin c and herbal tonics will speed up the road to recovery.

So it seems if you're not all to keen on getting the flu jab this year, alternatively load up on vitamin d, c and get a good quality probiotic into your gut.

Both Ms Pike and Ms Hinshaw stress that individuals should seek advice from a healthcare practitioner to ensure nothing is contraindicated (medications and remedies react).