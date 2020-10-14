FLUSHED: $14.6M water project off the table for Bowen

A possible Dunoon Dam will take at least nine years to build, so underground water could keep the region hydrated until then.

PLANS for a $14.6 million water reservoir in Bowen could be flushed down the drain with a new report revealing other water projects and reduced population predictions deem it unnecessary.

A 12 megalitre reservoir, known as the W8 reservoir, was set to be built south of Bowen as part of the council's 2018 Local Government Infrastructure Plan.

Construction was pencilled in for 2022-2026 and included the reservoir as well as two one-kilometre long mains.

However, upgrades to existing infrastructure and the Bowen Recycled Water Network project have prompted recommendations from council officers to ditch the plans.

CRYSTAL CLEAR: Recycled water was flowing clear at Bowen Golf course. Pictured: Juan Burbano Capital Works Engineer and Manager Major Projects Whitsunday Council Paraic Butler.

A draft water modelling report for the Whitsunday region was carried out in February and identified Bowen's potable water demand no longer needed support from a new reservoir.

Previous water demand was modelled in May 2014, and since then the council secured funding to upgrade pipes across Bowen and construct a recycled water network, which reduced demand on the potable system.

The $4.047 million Greening and Growing Bowen project was opened in February and reuses water to irrigate a range of public spaces including Bowen Golf course, Bowen Cemetery, Bowen Foreshore and Mullers Lagoon Parkland.

The council also has further improvements for Bowen's water network in the pipeline including extending the recycled water network, Heronvale Reservoir augmentations, additional smart water meters and community demand management program.

These are subject to funding and have been flagged to reduce network demands, reduce network losses and increase capacity over the coming decades at "significantly less cost" than the W8 reservoir.

Projected growth in the region has also decreased, meaning there is less demand on the water network than originally expected.

Councillors will vote on removing the plans for the reservoir in the ordinary council meeting in Proserpine on Wednesday.

The removal of the project will also go to public consultation for 15 business days in October and November.