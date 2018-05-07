Fly a sponsorship flag for Airlie Beach Race Week

CUMBERLAND Charter Yachts is the first Whitsunday-based company to sail into silver sponsorship of the 30th anniversary Airlie Beach Race Week.

Cumberland Charter Yachts General Manager Sharon McNally said their bareboat business had also been around for 30 years, "so we completely understand the significance of this milestone regatta”.

"We regularly sponsor Race Week but this year being the 30th year we decided we just had to be on board,” she said.

Of course age isn't the only thing these two Whitsunday institutions have in common.

"Bareboating in the Whitsundays epitomises what Airlie Beach Race Week is about - family time and fun out on the water, even down to the camaraderie on board the boats,” Mrs McNally said.

As part of their sponsorship Cumberland Charter Yachts will be giving away a $1000 voucher on each of Race Week's six presentation nights.

"Anyone could be a winner - crew, families, friends or locals, so I'd encourage everyone to get down to the presentation nights,” Mrs McNally said.

Airlie Beach Race Week Principal Race Officer Ross Chisholm said this was a shining example of how sponsorship could work, adding sponsors received a range of benefits and could get onboard for as little as $600.

"Sponsorship is vital to Airlie Beach Race Week - we couldn't possibly run the event without it,” he said.

For more information on supporting the Whitsundays' largest sporting and community event, email: marketing@abrw.com.au

For entry, Notice of Race and regatta information visit the Airlie Beach Race Week website.

Further media information contact marketing director Adrian Bram on 0418 385 181.