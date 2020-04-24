Fly-by over Whitsundays to honour Anzacs

Pilot Peter Hearnshaw will do a special flyover at 6am on Anzac Day in his Tiger Moth plane.

Pilot Peter Hearnshaw will do a special flyover at 6am on Anzac Day in his Tiger Moth plane.

AS PEOPLE stand on their driveway on Saturday in honour of the Anzacs, if they cast their eyes skyward, they’re in for a treat.

There will be a special fly-by over the Whitsundays by a 1941 Tiger Moth, at 6am, in honour of the men and women who have fought for their country.

Pilot Peter Hearnshaw, who runs Airlie Beach Tourism, has gained special clearance from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority to fly at low level, weather permitting.

The approval does not waive the necessity of maintaining social distancing and the flights should be viewed from people’s homes and properties.

“Anzac Day is a very important day to remember all those whose sacrifice and bravery provided us with the security blanket under which we sleep at night,” said Mr Hearnshaw, who flew the Poppy Drop flight in Airlie Beach, in 2015, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Anzacs.

Mr Hearnshaw, who is the former owner of Whitsunday Tiger Moth Adventures, has obtained an ‘instrument of approval’ to fly below regulated heights.

The fly-by will take place in Airlie Beach and Jubilee Pocket, and then go out to Cannon Valley and Riordanvale, and then come back down the highway.

“The whole area will be covered from Shute Harbour to Cannon Valley,” Mr Hearnshaw said.

“We will definitely be flying down the Main Street of Airlie at 6am and then the flight will continue to Jubilee Pocket and Cannon Valley, over Shute Harbour Road, pretty much.”

Mr Hearnshaw will be accompanied on his flight by a Bell UH-I Iroquois helicopter – or “Huey” – from Helibiz.