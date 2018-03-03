Fly in for airfield fun at Bloomsbury

FLY IN FUNDRAISER: Owner of the Lakeside Airstrip Garry Poole promotes the Pink Day Barbeque.

THE Lakeside Airstrip at Bloomsbury is throwing open it hangar doors the public later this month for a good cause.

Facility owner Garry Poole said the Bush Flyers Down Under organisation had a huge barbecue planned for Sunday, March 18.

Anyone interested in light aircraft, good food, fun and raising money for the McGrath Foundation are in for a treat.

"The McGrath Foundation, through the month of March, in combination with all the pilots around Australia are having barbecues at their hangars,” he said.

"The Bush Flyers are all rallying together to raise money for cancer. We are saying to people, if they like planes and good food, come down and have a bit of fun.

"Get the kids dressed in pink and get in pink yourself and just have a bit of fun.”

Thirty-one pilots have died in planes, 1294 Australians died in road accidents in the last 12 months and 3114 died of breast cancer.

"And there are 19,000 that have been diagnosed with it,” Mr Poole said.

"Now that is bloody terrible. We have got a problem here.

"This breast cancer is creeping through the ranks and doing a lot of damage.

"And you can help us out by coming along and buying a beef burger.”

Mr Poole said there would be tours of the aircraft and prizes would be on offer for the best dressed.

The airfield is situated at 61 Whitsunday Drive, Bloomsbury.

FLYER FUNDRAISER