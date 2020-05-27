Flying Doctors dental van on the road again

Collinsville will welcome the RFDS dental van back this August after a temporary suspension of services due to COVID-19.

Collinsville will welcome the RFDS dental van back this August after a temporary suspension of services due to COVID-19.

THE Royal Flying Doctors Service has announced it will be resuming its Collinsville Dental Service after a temporary suspension due to the coronavirus.

The RFDS Dental Service will head back to Central Queensland in the coming weeks, a move welcomed by the QCoal Foundation, which provides funding to the RFDS to ensure the vital service can continue in rural communities.

The RFDS Mobile Dental Unit has been visiting Collinsville since 2013, and has seen more than 900 patients in that time.

The dental service will resume services from next Tuesday, June 2, following a route throughout regional Queensland, and will reach Collinsville for appointments from August 3 to August 14, and again from August 24 to September 4.

RFDS state services co-ordinator Annette Saleta, said they had been co-ordinating with local health providers to ensure they met the needs of the community in a safe and timely manner.

"In line with Queensland Health and the Australian Dental Association guidelines, we're

happy to announce the RFDS Dental Service will be resuming full service in regional

communities from the beginning of June this year," she said.

QCoal Foundation CEO Sylvia Bhatia congratulated the RFDS on their efforts to get the service back on the road, and for their continued support of Queenslanders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The RFDS has again proven the criticality of its role as a leading health provider to communities right across the state and demonstrated their ability to adapt to unprecedented circumstances," she said.

"As founding donor of the dental service, everyone at the QCoal Foundation is excited to hear the service will be resuming its route and supporting communities right across Queensland.

"Many of these locations have been on the service's schedule for the past five years and we know from community members how valuable and well-received the visits are.

"We look forward to continuing to track the outcomes of the service and supporting its role in

building resilient and healthy remote and regional Queensland communities."