Menu
Login
EMERGENCY TRANSPORT: The Royal Flying Doctors service was required to transport a man to Townsville after a crash near Clermont.
EMERGENCY TRANSPORT: The Royal Flying Doctors service was required to transport a man to Townsville after a crash near Clermont. Contributed
Health

Flying Doctors required after CQ man 'ejected' from his ute

Leighton Smith
by
7th Jul 2018 1:37 PM

A CQ man is in a bad way after he rolled his vehicle north of Clermont.

Queensland Ambulance said a 25-year-old male rolled his ute 40km north of Clermont on Ken Logan Rd at approximately 6.15AM.

CRASH MAP: A man crashed on Ken Logan rd approximately 40km north of Clermont this morning.
CRASH MAP: A man crashed on Ken Logan rd approximately 40km north of Clermont this morning. GOOGLE MAPS

The man was "ejected" from the vehicle, travelling 20m from the rolled vehicle.

QAS said when they transported the man, he was in a serious condition, unconscious, with multi-system trauma.

After being initially taken to Clermont Hospital, he was subsequently flown by the Royal Flying Doctors Service to Townsville Hospital.

editors picks roll over royal flying doctors service tmbcrashes
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Deputy premier: 'He's an elected official and a sleazebag'

    Deputy premier: 'He's an elected official and a sleazebag'

    News DEPUTY Premier Jackie Trad has branded Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan a "sleazebag” after posting a video on social media "celebrating” World Bikini Day.

    BREAKING: Man dies after collision on Bruce Hwy

    BREAKING: Man dies after collision on Bruce Hwy

    Breaking Two car crashes occurred near Proserpine. One man has since died.

    Jewfish on the bite in deep island holes

    Jewfish on the bite in deep island holes

    News Jewfish on the bite in deep island holes.

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    Riders dazzle around circuit

    News Supermoto of Champions will roll into Proserpine on July 21-22

    Local Partners