PLACE TO STAY: The new hotel planned near the Bundaberg Airport.
ADMIN ERROR: Council says airport hotel ruling still pending

Tahlia Stehbens
26th Jun 2019 9:48 AM
UPDATE: BUNDABERG Regional Council have said an admin error has caused the airport hotel development application to show as approved on its PD online site when it is still pending approval.

A council spokesman issued a short statement to the NewsMail.

"We discovered there was an administration error in the planning department," he said.

"The application is pending approval."

The NewsMail is seeking further clarification on how the administration error occurred as it clearly has the application still showing as approved.

APPROVED: Bundaberg Regional Council's PD online site shows the hotel development application, located on the corner of 2 Childers Rd and 130 Takalvan St, Kensington, as approved.
EARLIER: AN APPLICATION for a 139-bedroom hotel has been approved for the Bundaberg Airport Precinct.

According to council's PD online, the airport hotel was approved yesterday.

 

Artist impression
The seven-storey hotel and cafe development was lodged by Insite SJC in December last year for a vacant block of land at 130 Takalvan St and Airport Drive, Kensington.

The hotel would sit beside the Brothers Sports Club, the owners of which (Stronghold Investment Services) would retain possession of the site.

The CEO of project manager Estilo Group, Clifford Olson, told the NewsMail in May that the hotel would be worth between $20m and $25m.

More to come.

 

Artist impressions
