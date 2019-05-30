Cadets take tour of duty in Vietnam war chopper

DROPPED IN: Helibiz Airlie Beach took the Australian Air force Cadets 110 Squadron on a flight in the Eagle One Helicopter.

ASPIRING aviation stars have been given a rare opportunity, flying around Airlie Beach in a Vietnam war helicopter.

The Australian Air Force Cadets 110 Squadron took flight in a 1966 Huey UH-IH helicopter Eagle One after Helibiz Airlie Beach invited the cadets for a ride.

The helicopter took part in the Vietnam War in 1969 and arrived in Australia in 2008 before Helibiz managing director Des Davey pride it from private ownership and brought it to Airlie Beach last year.

The war helicopter is fitted out with under seat armour and weighing in at upwards of 1500kg with a 1300 horse power engine is considered one tough helicopter.

Australian Air Force Cadets 110 Squadron Jake Homewood, Nirvana Gillies, (front) Helena Stuwart and (left) Ryan Muller with (centre, front) Helibiz pilot Des Davey and Cadets 110 Squadron commanding officer Michelle Brayford before taking a ride on the ex-war helicopter Eagle One. Shannen McDonald

When in war, although the large blades made it able to be heard from quite a distance, its ability to fly at low levels made it a hard one to spot.

The Australian Air Force Cadets 110 Squadron commanding officer Michelle Brayford said the helicopter flight was a great learning opportunity and a chance to get more involved with aviation.

"For the cadets to be able to go in an aircraft such as that, it's not your run off the mill - the defence force doesn't use them, you can't buy them, this is a real rear opportunity," she said.

"It's great for Des to offer this to us and the cadets were able to find out a lot about the helicopter and it reignited a lot of interest into the specifics of aviation."