Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

by Grace Mason
19th Jan 2021 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning over the attempted murder of a woman in Aurukun.

Police were called to a residence in the Cape York community about 9pm on Monday night following reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

A police spokesman said officers arrived to find a man allegedly attacking a woman known to him and deployed a taser before he was taken into custody.

Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


The 51-year-old woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder offence and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive instrument.

He has been refused police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

Originally published as FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

More Stories

Show More
court crime editors picks

Just In

    Armed police swarm NSW street

    Armed police swarm NSW street
    • 19th Jan 2021 12:42 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Six kids, two adults injured in highway crash

        Premium Content Six kids, two adults injured in highway crash

        News Paramedics were called to the crash just before midnight on Monday

        Whitsunday man’s shed fire leads police straight to drugs

        Premium Content Whitsunday man’s shed fire leads police straight to drugs

        Crime Officers responded to the blaze but made a ‘chance discovery’ that landed a man in...

        Sickening acts from 12 Mackay-Whitsunday predators

        Premium Content Sickening acts from 12 Mackay-Whitsunday predators

        Crime From shocking attacks on a stranger, to abusing their role as a carer to stashing...

        New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        Premium Content New case details boost hopes for mask-free Friday

        News Queensland is on track to be mask-free from Friday