'Focus on our region': Contest heats up for Dawson seat

HOT SEAT: Labor Candidate for Dawson Belinda Hassan called on sitting MP George Christensen to 'focus on the region'. Emma Murray

MEMBER for Dawson George Christensen has today responded to a challenge from Labor candidate Belinda Hassan to match $5 million, pledged for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre.

Ms Hassan called on the sitting MP to "focus on our region" in a Facebook post, citing the Proserpine Entertainment Centre as a prime example of areas he has "failed to deliver".

Mr Christensen said he was in ongoing negotiations with Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack over funding the centre's upgrade.

"I can let the community now know that I have found an existing funding source that could be used the upgrade of the Proserpine Entertainment Centre and I'm in ongoing negotiations with the Deputy Prime Minister on allocating that funding to the Entertainment Centre's upgrade," he said.

"Back in December I told the Proserpine community I would leave no stone unturned in the search for funding for the Proserpine Entertainment Centre and I meant it.

"I'm going to secure funding out of the current federal budget for it."

This latest verbal stoush started when Mr Christensen sent a letter to Ms Hassan, asking her to commit to funding $2.1 million for stage three of the Whitsunday Sportspark redevelopment in Airlie Beach.

Mr Christensen told the Whitsunday Times of his intention to write to Ms Hassan on March 5 during the announcement of the funding as it was "uncontracted".

This means while the money has been allocated, no contract has been signed.

Dawson MP George Christensen hit back at claims he had "failed to deliver” for the Whitsunday region. Emma Murray

Ms Hassan posted a picture of the letter and her response to her Facebook page calling the correspondence "highly unusual".

"It is clear from Mr Christensen's correspondence, however, that he is preparing for a change of Government and has lost faith in the leadership of the chaotic and dysfunctional Morrison LNP Government," she wrote.

"Given Mr Christensen's well-known record of failing to deliver for the region, I would suggest he spends less time writing letters to me and more time actually working to deliver for the people who pay his wage: the voters."

Mr Christensen said while he noted Ms Hassan had "taken offence" to his letter, he didn't believe she had answered the overall question.

"If a political candidate is asked to commit to funding a project in writing and they don't do so, it speaks volumes. If the political candidate takes offence at being asked a question important to the public, it also speaks volumes about whether they are fit to be in public office," he said.

However Ms Hassan appeared to confirm that Labor would deliver the funding the Dawson MP had promised in her strongly-worded post and requested "no further correspondence".

"Not only will I be delivering on the very small number of projects that the current Member claims to have delivered, but I have announced a number of important projects that Mr Christensen should match and match immediately," she said.

"I respectfully am requesting no further correspondence from Mr Christensen."

Ms Hassan was contacted for comment.