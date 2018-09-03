Nicki Minaj to play Aussie festival

Nicki Minaj arrives for the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards held at Radio City Music Hall.

AUSTRALIAN music festival FOMO has announced their line-up for 2019, with Nicki Minaj, Rae Sremmurd and Lil Pump set to headline the event.

The festival will be heading to Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Melbourne across two massive weekends in January.

Nicki Minaj announced earlier this year that she would be touring Australia in 2019 and will be making her Aussie festival debut at FOMO.

The FOMO 2019 line-up has been announced.

The full 2019 line-up includes:

Nicki Minaj

Rae Sremmurd

Lil Pump

Mura Masa

Kali Uchis

San Holo

Anna Lunoe

Sophie

Cosha

Carmouflage Rose

Just a Gent

Mimi

Triple J Unearthed winner (tba)

The festival will be held in Brisbane at Riverstage on Saturday 5th of January and in Adelaide on Sunday 6th in Elder Park.

FOMO will be held in Sydney on Saturday the 12th of January at Parramatta Park and in Melbourne on the 13th at Flemington Racecourse.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from 10am Wednesday 5th of September.

Regular tickets will be on sale from 10am Thursday 6th of September.

Go to the FOMO website for more details.