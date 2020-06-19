Fond farewell for jovial founding member

FROM the outside, the Airlie Beach Men’s Shed looks like just that- a shed.

However, jokes and tales shared at one of the founding member’s goodbye party proved the club was more than meets the eye.

Members of the Men’s Shed farewelled Rod Wilson and his wife, Cherry, today before their big move to Brisbane.

The Wilsons moved to the region in 2000 and apart from a short stint in New Zealand have called Airlie Beach home ever since.

Mr Wilson juggled nine years on call-outs with the Whitsunday VMR with his duties at the Airlie Beach Men’s Shed.

As one of the founding members, he reflected fondly on the shed’s teething issues when it first opened.

“We were just sort of walking around falling over each other’s feet,” he said.

“We didn’t have all the tools, we didn’t have money or anything like that so we had to start going out to the public and we’ve just grown from there.”

However, since its humble beginnings in 2012, there have been hours of laughs echoing over the sounds of hand saws and hammers.

Sue Burns, Elizabeth Lanser, Cherry Wilson and Narelle Metcalfe celebrated the Wilson’s farewell today.

The banter was one of the things Mr Wilson said he would miss most, as was the mateship shared while they worked away on projects.

“It’s good camaraderie, that’s the main thing, and you’ve got to be able to take a joke,” he said.

“The Men’s Shed has been very important, it sort of brings people out. We had a bloke here who was a counsellor, but he needed counselling himself.

“I just walked up to him one day and I put my hands on his shoulders and I said ‘You’re in a hell of a lot of trouble aren’t you?’

“Then every time we saw each other we just had a talk, and it was good. He came back and he was just another jovial bloke like the rest of us.”

When asked what he would miss most about Airlie Beach, Mr Wilson simply said “being here”.

Mrs Wilson added it was the people and the warm weather that would be to most difficult thing to leave behind.

President of the Men’s Shed Trevor Burns said Mr Wilson was a very active member of the club who put in a lot of work in setting up the workshop and would be sorely missed.

Mr and Mrs Wilson hoped it wouldn’t be too long before they came back to the region as tourists but looked forward to spending some time with family in their new Brisbane home.

“We’ll come back, even if I have to get a push bike or something, I’ll come back,” Mr Wilson said.