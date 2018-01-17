Food and music on the menu

TASTY food fare and live entertainment are on the menu this Australia Day as part of the Great Australian Bites Festival at Fairy Tree Park - Airlie Beach Foreshore.

The full day of festivities includes pop-up food stalls from local restaurants, live music by home-grown performers and iconic Aussie-themed activities.

The Great Australian Bites Festival was first launched in Brisbane in 2014 to celebrate Australia Day and has now grown into a series of regional events that champion local talent and produce.

In 2018, Airlie Beach, Charters Towers, Longreach and Rockhampton will host Great Australian Bites events.

Celebrating tastes for every palate.

This year, guests will be assured a warm North Queensland welcome with modern tasting items from salmon tartare from Walters Lounge, roast lamb on the spit from Fussea Buggers, crumbed calamari from Fish D'vine, vegetarian arancini from Treehouse, pork belly tacos from Denmans Cellars and traditional Italian tiramisu from La'Tabella with ice cream for those who want a cold treat on a hot summer day.

Whitsunday Regional Council Acting Mayor John Collins said the Great Australian Bites festival was a family friendly event that would bring together locals in celebration of the Whitsunday community, regional produce and way of life.

"Great Australian Bites offers something for all ages and is a great way to celebrate our local lifestyle this Australia Day,” Cr Collins said.

"The festival promises a great range of local produce and dishes with a focus on showcasing regional produce.

"There is a comprehensive entertainment program featuring Dazeychains, Kieran McCarthy, Getting Didge With It and Cactus so pack a picnic blanket and enjoy a great day out friends and family.”

Great Australian Bites Airlie Beach is delivered by Whitsunday Regional Council in partnership with the State Government.