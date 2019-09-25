Foodie treats delight under the fairy lights

WITH much of the crowd sitting on picnic blankets and at tables under fairy lights while tucking into delicious food from a plethora of food trucks, Whitsunday Eats n Treats seemed like to be a good place to be on Saturday.

The third annual event was a treat for families, with jumping castles, an inflatable slide and zorb balls ensuring there was plenty to keep younger members of the family happy while mum and dad relaxed with a bite to eat.

With about 13 food vans offering their wares, there was also plenty of choice, ranging from traditional Hungarian fare, to Chinese, gnocchi, parmigiana and ice-cream.

This year saw about 700 people attend the event at Whitsunday Sportspark, which was down a bit on last year.

One of the organisers, Renee O'Dwyer, said it was still a great night.

"There was still a good turn-out,” she said.

"Everyone enjoyed it.”

The food trucks saw a steady stream of customers, with some even selling out by the end of the night.

"Every vendor seemed to do okay,” she said.

Mrs O'Dwyer said more families were at this year's event than previous years, which meant people came earlier and were not there as late as they were last year.

Whitsunday Eats n Treats started three years ago in its current format.

Mrs O'Dwyer does not make any money from it, with the entry fee and vendor fees merely going to cover the cost of running the event.

However Mrs O'Dwyer said it was something she enjoyed organising.

"It's something different. I like to do something for the families... the locals,” she said.

"Every one we've had, we've never heard a bad word.”