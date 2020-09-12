FOODIE TREK: How mangoes, fish and coffee could lift tourism

PLATE UP: Some the region’s best produce, including seafood from Bird’s Fish Bar, could be put on show under a new plan from the Whitsunday Regional Council. Pictured is employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

PLATE UP: Some the region’s best produce, including seafood from Bird’s Fish Bar, could be put on show under a new plan from the Whitsunday Regional Council. Pictured is employee Kerry Willis and Bird’s Fish Bar manager Chloe Bauer. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

THE region’s best fare could soon be mapped out for roaming foodies in a bid to bring more visitors to the Whitsundays.

The Whitsunday Regional Council is in the early stages of developing a marketing program that would put the region’s best produce on show.

Whitsunday Regional Council project co-ordinator Ry Collins said this would involve a “drive trail for foodies” where cafes, farms and shops across the region were mapped out for visitors.

Visitors could then travel from Airlie Beach to Bowen sampling food and getting a taste of what goes on behind the scenes in production.

Mr Collins hoped that by marketing the region’s fresh produce, more tourists would head to the Whitsundays for a food-based holiday.

Produce from Whitsunday Gold Coffee could be highlighted in the council’s plan to put the region’s food locations on show. Pictured are Nadia Knight and Kim Cluness. Picture: Laura Thomas

“Typically, when visitors come here, they think about the islands and getting out on the water, but we’re trying to do things to look at other tourism experiences on the land and drive visitors through the region,” he said.

While the project is still a long way from becoming reality, Mr Collins said there would also be opportunities to design Whitsunday food branding that would make Whitsunday produce more distinguishable when sold outside the region.

The program would aim to highlight individual businesses like Whitsunday Gold Coffee and Bird’s Fish Bar as well as fresh farm produce.

“We’ve obviously got some unique produce here that is quite different,” Mr Collins said.

More stories

What second sewage result means for the Whitsundays

Owners argue free RV park creates ‘unfair playing field’

Could troubled youths help pick? Bowen grower not so sure

“The region does have that existing (reputation) for being a high-quality produce region and I think when people think of the Whitsundays, they generally have a perception of clean and high quality.

“I think we can leverage that further.”

The food trail concept joins other land-based tourism plans the council has in the pipeline.

The Whitsunday Regional Council, in collaboration with the Mackay and Isaac councils, is also in the process of exploring a Whitsunday Mountain Bike Trails program as part of the region’s COVID recovery.

The trails would span across the Mackay, Isaac and Whitsunday region with individual tracks in each area.