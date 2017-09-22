Foodies excited about Eat St vibe

GOOD FOOD: Kristin Barnes and Renee O'Dwyer get ready for Eats n Treats at the Whitsunday Sportspark this Saturday.

GOOD FOOD: Kristin Barnes and Renee O'Dwyer get ready for Eats n Treats at the Whitsunday Sportspark this Saturday. Peter Carruthers

ORGANISER of Whitsunday Eats n Treats Renee O'Dwyer has a passion for the Eat Street vibe and wants to share her love of food with the people of the Whitsundays.

On this Saturday, the Whitsunday Eats n Treats festival at the Whitsunday Sportspark is a celebration of food culture and will also raise funds and awareness of epilepsy.

"We will have food from a sausage sizzle to hot roast rolls to a cultural taste bud experience with Indian, Hungarian, Sicilian and Italian delights to name a few,” Renee said.

The event receives no external funding and relies on stall holder and entry fees.

Last year the event donated all proceeds to the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

This year the profits will be retained and channelled back into the promotion of a bigger event next year.

There will be a licensed bar, run by the Whitsunday Netball Association, and all profits will go back to the netballers.

The festival will feature a beautifully decorated seating area designed by Divine Decor which will be complemented by the sweet sounds of local muso Pete Bek.

Airlie Amusement have come on board and will supply their iconic jumping castle and a mechanical bull for the older kids and brave adults.

"We will have face painting also for the children and I am still trying to budget in an outdoor cinema which may come in at the last minute for the children,” Renee said.

"We will also have a wide variety of stallholders showcasing and selling their wares.

"I would love to make it an Eat Street vibe event regularly for the community,” she said.

"Every time I go to Brisbane I try to get to Eat Street.

"I just love it and so want to bring that vibe and atmosphere to our community.”

Already 500 people have registered an "interest” on the event's Facebook page.

"I think we will have at least 500 people,” Renee said.

"See, touch, smell, taste, look, listen, learn and support your local home-based businesses.”

For more check out the event Facebook page.