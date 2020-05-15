Foodies in for a treat this weekend

KC's Bar and Grill, La Tabella, 22 Buttercup Lane and Proserpine Pies and Pastries are among businesses open for dine-in customers this weekend.

KC's Bar and Grill, La Tabella, 22 Buttercup Lane and Proserpine Pies and Pastries are among businesses open for dine-in customers this weekend.

FOOD lovers are in for a treat this weekend with a raft of restaurants reopening now that they are allowed to have 10 people dining in.

With Stage One of the government’s roadmap to recovery starting this Saturday, 10 people at once will be allowed to dine in at restaurants, cafes, pubs, RSLs, clubs and hotels.

While some restaurants have been offering takeaway meals during the past few months, others have been closed completely and are looking forward to welcoming diners again.

Café One3, Airlie Beach, will offer a dine-in option from Monday to Friday, 6.30am to midday. The café will remain open on Saturday morning but for takeaway only.

The Fat Frog Beach Café, Cannonvale, will continue with their takeaway option but will not allow residents to dine in at this stage.

Garuma Café, Airlie Beach, will be open for dine-in from tomorrow in accordance with the 10-person limit. Customers ordering drinks will be limited to a maximum of 30 minutes while those ordering food and drink will have a table for an hour.

KC’s Bar & Grill, Airlie Beach, is offering diners a five-course “Food Journey” with a drink on arrival and live music. Parties of 10 people can book a table for a specific seating - check the Facebook page for times.

La Tabella, Airlie Beach, is offering dinner from Monday to Sunday and Sunday lunch with a three-course set choice menu. Reservations essential, limited to two people. Takeaway menu still applies seven days.

My Rainbow Bakery, Shingley Beach, will be open on Saturday from 7.30am to 3pm and on Sunday from 7.30am to 2pm and they are taking bookings for a maximum of six people per table.

Paradiso Rooftop Bar & Restaurant, Airlie Beach, will be open on Saturday for two sittings but they are booked out already. However, they will also be open next weekend as well, Friday, May 22, and Saturday, May 23, for dinner.

Proserpine Pies and Pastries, Proserpine, will be opening for dine-in customers, for up to 10 people, from Saturday.

Sidewalk Café Restaurant & Bar, Airlie Beach, will be offering dine-in from Saturday – no bookings required - and they are open from 6.30am to 1.30pm.

Sorrento Restaurant & Bar, Coral Sea Marina, will offer a three-course menu with three sittings for lunch – at 11.30am, 12.30pm and 1.30pm - and two sittings for dinner from 5pm to 7pm and 7pm to 9pm, from Saturday onwards (seven days).

22 Buttercup Lane, Proserpine, will be offering customers dining in options from Saturday.

Whitsunday Seafood Bar, Airlie Beach – there will be dining in availability, with tables and 10 chairs in the footpath dining area. Open from 10.30am to 8pm seven days.

Zambrero, Cannonvale, will be offering dine-in except for 12pm to 2pm and 5pm to 7pm when it will be takeaway only.