Robert Keith Denney pleased guilty to possessing a knife in a public place ad drug driving.
’FOOL’: Cannonvale man slammed for ‘gooey-looking’ drug

Laura Thomas
7th Jan 2021 3:30 PM
A magistrate has slammed a Cannonvale man who took a “gooey-looking” drug without knowing, labelling him an “absolute fool”.

Robert Keith Denney pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to possessing a knife in a public place and drug-driving.

On December 11 last year, Denney was driving along Barnes Pl in Cannonvale when police pulled him over.

Officers conducted a search of the car and found a 10cm knife in the driver’s side door.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Sean Franklin said the 29 year old knew the knife was there and told police it had been a gift from one of his parents.

Denney later told the court he was supposed to give the kitchen knife to his brother but forgot.

He returned a negative result for a blood alcohol reading, however police noted he was sweating and making jerky head movements.

The Cannonvale man admitted to taking what he called “goey”, a street name for methamphetamine, and was arrested.

Denney claimed he did not admit to taking methamphetamine and instead told the court he took a “gooey-looking thing”.

Magistrate James Morton slammed Denney’s behaviour.

“You’re a fool, you’re an absolute fool,” he said.

“Do you usually put gooey-looking things in your mouth if you don’t know what they are?”

Denney was fined $300 for the knife-related charge with no conviction recorded.

He was also disqualified from driving for six months and fined $700.

A conviction was recorded for the drug-driving charge.

drug driving charge mackay crime magistrate james morton possessing a knife in a public place proserpine magistrates court whitsunday drug driving
