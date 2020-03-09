Menu
Footage shows woman ‘urinating on train’

by Georgia Clark
9th Mar 2020 12:11 PM
Police are investigating footage of a young woman who appears to shamelessly wee on the floor of a Sydney train before wiping her urine-drenched hands on the seat.

The young blonde is seen squatting between two train seats before supposedly relieving her bladder on the floor as she beams at the camera.

The NSW Police Transport Unit say they are now investigating the incident.

 

The woman appears to be urinating.
The footage also shows liquid running out from under the woman and along the floor of the carriage.

The woman then appears to wipe herself with her bare hands before using the seat to dry-off to her friend's horror.

The woman wipes her hands on the seat.
A woman can be heard shouting "that is it girl, that is it," as her friend crouches on the floor. The friend then shouts "bro!" when she sees the urine.

The young woman has labelled "disgusting" and "sickening" the footage was made public online.

One viewer took the opportunity to celebrate International Women's Day.

"To top it off she wipes her urine drenched hands on the train seat HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY!," they said.

A Sydney Trains spokesman slammed the behaviour as "unacceptable."

"It is disrespectful to customers and staff and also a risk to public health," he said.

"Customers can help us prevent this sort of behaviour by reporting incidents to the police, or notifying our staff in person or via one of our emergency help points."

Liquid can be seen on the floor.
