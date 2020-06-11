Football Queensland confirms no Mackay in 2020 NPL

Magpies Crusaders’ Kyren Walters (right) and Brisbane City's Lachlan Sayers fight for the ball in a game at Soloinkin Oval. Picture: Tony Martin

MAGPIES Crusaders will not be part of a restructured 2020 National Premier Leagues Queensland season.

The ruling was confirmed in a joint statement from the club and Football Queensland this morning.

It cited the “ongoing impacts of COVID-19 on Magpies Crusaders’ participation in the NPL Men’s competition”, specifically “uncertainty regarding air travel, timing and associated costs, and the ability to maintain social distancing rules” as the key reason for the state league competition’s shift to a 13-team league.

“These unknown factors were unresolved in May when plans were finalised for the season’s recommencement,” the statement read.

FQ chief executive Robert Cavallucci said each club had been impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, however Magpies Crusaders’ geographical location – away from the southeast Queensland hub occupied by the other 13 clubs – “presented significant challenges in relation to the ongoing participation of Magpies Crusaders in the NPL Men’s competition.”

“It is disappointing that Magpies Crusaders will be unable to participate for the remainder of the 2020 season, however I want to reiterate that the decision is a direct consequence of restrictions association with COVID-19, and is not in relation to the club’s licence conditions,” Cavallucci said.

Magpies Crusaders chairman Barry Jansen said the club remained committed to competing in the NPL Men’s competition moving forward.

“We want to thank all our participants, members and fans for their ongoing support and look forward to returning to the NPL Queensland competition in 2021,” he said.

