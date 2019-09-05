Footballer does 'walk of shame'

A FOOTY trip gone wrong has resulted in one team member being labelled a "fool” by a magistrate after he had to do "the walk of shame” from the police watchhouse.

Dylan Zane Te Rore Puke, 27, of Wynnum West, visited Airlie Beach on an end-of-season trip when an alcohol-fuelled altercation between him and security guards and police broke out on August 18.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said police were called to help security guards at Boom Nightclub.

"Security guards told police Puke was ejected from the club as he was involved in a physical altercation with another person,” Sgt Myors said.

"Outside, he's challenged to fight security guards and had to be held back by several of his friends - he puffed his chest and swore at police.”

Puke was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

Puke pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to three charges including being drunk and disorderly in a licensed premise.

Magistrate James Morton delivered Puke his own lesson on how to behave when going out for the night and said once a person had been evicted from a nightclub, the party was over.

"When the police turned up, you still wanted to carry on - you said you'd sort them out and the capsicum spray had to be presented,” Mr Morton said.

"You're pretty quiet now though.”

Puke was fined $700.