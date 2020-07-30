Footballers finally back in action after unplanned hiatus

Sari Goodall driving the ball into the goal box on an attacking raid. Photo: Contributed

Sari Goodall driving the ball into the goal box on an attacking raid. Photo: Contributed

FOOTBALL: Airlie Beach Football Club (ABFC) juniors were back on the field in Mackay this weekend after an unscheduled break in the season.

The ABFC U12 premier team lost to City Brothers in a close game 0-2, whereas the U12 Division 1 team scored a convincing win against Proserpine Taipans with a final score of 6-2.

The U11s won both their games against Country United and Proserpine Taipans, as did the U10s against Country United and City Brothers.

The U9s won their first game against Country United and lost the second against Dolphins with both teams competing well.

The U8s won both games against Wanderers and Dolphins, as did the U6/7s who had a fun and successful first venture to Mackay.

ABFC president Joscelyn O’Keefe said it was great to see so many of our football families back pitch-side this weekend.

“For a while we were unsure we would be able to go ahead with the season this year, so it’s great that we have over 100 junior players signed up and to see them all back enjoying their football.”

Sean Taylor working the ball out through the midfield. Photo: Contributed

There was also a strong showing from the Whitsunday United Football Club at the weekend with most age groups recording wins over the much bigger Wanderers Football Club.

The U13/14 Division 1 team started their season campaign with a strong 3-1 win over Wanderers Football Club, overcoming a one-goal deficit at halftime as the team clicked into gear and took control of the game.

However, they were in control the whole game with Violette Matthews (the captain) doing a great job and leading by example with a tireless effort in the middle while Lucia and Alice were terrific in defence.

A goal by Liam Steen and two by Jaimen Slavin sealed the game.

Special mention for outstanding efforts from Lawson Graham and Jimmy Patullo.

Overall a great team effort.

The U13/14 premier team continued their good start with a no nonsense 4-1 win over the Wanderers.

Jake Pettigrew continued his goal scoring feats with 2 goals – supported by Zane Hill And Andrew Fallon-Johnston supporting with a goal each.

Sweeper Kai Savy strong in defence, denying the several goal scoring opportunities by the opposition.

In the midfield, Andrew gave the forwards great service with plenty of through balls creating havoc for the Wanderers’ defence.

A critical save by keeper Rowan Kangru swung the momentum back to WUFC in the second half to cap off another dominant performance.

The U15/16 premier team had a tough start against a well-drilled Wanderers team who started hard and fast and went to halftime with a 5-0 lead.

The local team rallied strongly and showed great promise holding the visitors to only one goal in the second half and unlucky to score a couple themselves.

Jy Parkison was strong in the middle, as were Nicholas Hansen and Willow Gaffney in defence.

Coach Wayne Borrellini said he was pleased with the effort and showed the team had great potential.

“They never gave up and didn’t make it easy for Wanderers. Gutsy effort,” he said