Footloose to hit the boards in Proserpine this Thursday

CUT LOOSE: There are 92 students in the cast of the Proserpine State High School's performance of Footloose about to begin this Thursday.

NINE months in the making, the Proserpine State High School's production of Footloose is almost ready to take to the boards of an improvised theatre at the school's multi-purpose hall.

The school's head of arts, Jenny Napier, said a cast of 92 students with a further 50 in the crew and 12 in the band made it a massive undertaking for all involved.

Five shows including two matinees on Thursday and Friday plus evening shows on Friday and Saturday ensure everyone will have a chance to enjoy the production.

Ms Napier said the major challenge to be overcome was solving the problem of not having the Proserpine Entrainment Centre available.

"So we have converted our multi-purpose hall into a theatre which has been a mammoth job,” she said.

Fish D'vine Catering will be providing the pre-show and interval eats and Friends of the Theatre will do the ushering in keep with providing an authentic theatre experience.

Ms Napier said the show would not have been possible without the support of Phillip Delangen from AV Partners, who had offered the use of lighting equipment, sound gear and curtaining.

Having been on stage for the final dress rehearsal on Monday, Ms Napier said she was very proud of the students' efforts.

"The kids work really hard and we strive for an exceptional standard and between the singing, dancing and acting it is a massive undertaking,” she said.

Jack Taylor, who plays Ren, also played Oliver when he was a junior student.

He is a talented young man, Ms Napier says.

"They all are amazing,” she said.

"And the fact that they are fitting it in around school work. What is extraordinary is they are putting on an amazing performance despite a lot of pressure in their lives.”

Tickets available from Ticket Whitsunday at $24 for adults, $18 concession and $12 for students and children.