Foot's Gallery surpasses test of time

Lisa Christofersen, Foot Young and Ondie McFarlane celebrate the opening of Foot's Gallery on Airlie Beach Main Street.

FOOT Young is motivated by a desire to leave behind a legacy that extends well beyond his life time.

And now Airlie beach residents and tourists don't need to look any further than the Airlie Beach main street to admire his masterpieces.

Mr Young has operated Foot's Gallery from Hamilton Island for 30 years, but as of yesterday afternoon he opened his new gallery at Airlie's Heart Hotel.

"It's a buzz for me to make something that will last beyond my lifetime and even for for hundreds if not thousands of years," he said.

"It is not like making a hamburger where it's here today and gone tomorrow - 3D art is very permanent."

Sculptures on sale at Foot's Gallery range from large and complex pieces which take months and years of effort, to pieces of work which appeal to younger ages.

Mr Young gave some insight into his success, including one of his whale sculptures which took two years to complete.

"First of all you have to make a master pattern and that is the hard work," he said.

"Once you have the master pattern done you can make a mould from that and reproduce it in virtually anything."

Mr Young is well known for his marine life focus in his sculptures including fish, dugongs and his famous whale.

Manager Lisa Christofersen said the new Foot's Gallery shop was "positive news".

"The locals can have a glass of wine at The Deck next door and come and appreciate the art," she said.

"It's nice to see Foot's Gallery diversifying to kids pieces and making things more affordable for everybody."

Leading up to the holidays, Foot's Gallery is looking to hold small kid workshops with enquiries welcome at the shop.

There are also do it yourself options for anyone interested in sculpting their own work with instructions provided.

Foot's Gallery will be open seven days a week from 9am-8pm.