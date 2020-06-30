Footy D-Day: What must happen for RLMD to go ahead

John O'Brien from Brothers pushes through the Magpies defence during last season’s A-Grade competition.

AFTER months of what-ifs, what-dos and how-comes, the fate of the Rugby League Mackay and District season will finally be decided today.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk is expected to make a call today on whether to reopen the Queensland borders and if July 10's stage 3 restrictions will be fast-tracked.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young will make her end-of-month review recommendations to the Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles this morning, ahead of a public announcement.

The hope of Rugby League Mackay and District chairman Adam Wright is that stage 3 will be brought forward and restrictions eased further, allowing the junior and senior competitions to go ahead.

Wright said as it stands, with a 60-person limit per field, it would be impossible to run a competition.

Rugby League Mackay & District chairman Adam Wright.

He said the "minimum" requirement for football to be played this season was 100 people per field.

At 100 people per field, the senior competitions would have to run at the Mackay Junior Rugby League grounds.

"But we're actually hoping for 500 people per venue," Wright said.

With 500 per venue, it would allow RLMD to shift to a home and away fixture, giving clubs the ability to host senior matches and take in gate and canteen revenue.

"That's obviously where they get a lot of their funding, from their home games. It's important for our clubs and their revenue streams for this year," Wright said.

Following the Premier's announcement, the RLMD board will meet this evening to make a final call on whether or not the season will go ahead.

"Fingers crossed when she makes the announcement it's going to be good news," Wright said.

AT A GLANCE: