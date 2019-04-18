Footy masters of the universe

FOOTY FEVER: Close to 100 footballers will play in the Master Butchers Whitsunday Tropical Masters Cup.

EASTER marks the annual Tropical Masters Cup, which is staged by the Whitsunday Bald Eagles.

The annual Australian rules football carnival, sponsored by Master Butchers Whitsunday, will attract up to 100 players aged 35 years or over.

Many will travel to be part of the event.

"We'll probably have somewhere between 70 and 100 players," Bald Eagles president Darren Lloyd said.

"Most hail from Airlie and the Whitsundays region, but we'll have people from Cairns, Townsville, Mount Isa, Charters Towers and Rockhampton travelling to be a part of it."

Players are put into a draft and then distributed to teams named after the event sponsors: MBW, Anchor Bar, Shirtfront Solutions, Reef Gateway Hotel, Jubilee Tavern and Tropical Designs.

"We'll have the draft at the Airlie Beach Bowls Club on Friday night," Mr Lloyd said.

"Players register on the night, pay their $60, which they will get a singlet for, and we then put their names in a bucket.

"We'll have different buckets for the age groups - 35-40, 40-45 etc, so the teams are evenly matched as possible and all the games are played on the Saturday."

This year's carnival, held at Whitsunday Sportspark, begins tomorrow with the Walk-A-Mile in Their Shoes fundraiser.

The event raises money for the Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network and encourages participants to swap shoes with a mate, then complete a walk to raise awareness and reflect on mental health.

You can take part in the event, which takes place from 4pm on Good Friday, by making a gold coin donation.

"Whitsunday Suicide Prevention Network does great work in the community and we're proud to support them in this way," Mr Lloyd said.

"Bring what shoes you like. It doesn't matter if it is a gumboot, worker's boot, footy boot - any type of shoes are welcome.

"At the goals we'll have some strings of ribbon up and people can write down a message on that ribbon.

"We raised $1000 for WSPN last year and are looking to surpass that figure this year."

The opening bounce of Saturday's football action is at 10am and the competition will run until 6pm.