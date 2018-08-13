Footy Show ‘should be ashamed’

Channel 9's Sunday Footy Show has named Dave Taylor its Gutsy Player of the Week.

Channel 9's Sunday Footy Show has named Dave Taylor its Gutsy Player of the Week.

DAVE Taylor's rugby league club has slammed the Channel 9 Sunday Footy Show after a segment where Erin Molan and co made fun of the former NRL star's weight.

A Canberra Raider last season, Taylor is playing for the Central Queensland Capras in Queensland's top league.

He was labelled the "Gutsy Player of the Week" during a segment on Sunday's show.

Several members of the show's panel - which included Erin Molan, Peter Sterling and Brad Fittler - laughed as they poked fun at Taylor's appearance.

"He was a gun player in his day, wasn't he?" asked host Molan, to which NSW Blues coach Brad Fittler responded, "What an athlete."

Former Tigers player and co-host Joel Caine also joined in.

"Well Dave, look, it's a three-letter word, fit, OK, but it's very easy to turn the 'i' into an 'a', that's all I'm saying - get that 'a' back to an 'i'," he said.

Molan added at the end of the segment the panel was "not shaming Dave Taylor at all".

But the segment was not well received on social media and in a statement to news.com.au, Capras chief executive Peter White said the piece was "very disappointing, but sadly not surprising".

"Our club is proud to have Dave Taylor as part of our organisation and while Dave will be the first to admit he is not playing his best football, personal circumstances have affected his life this year," White said.

"Dave's wellbeing is vitally important to us and I have no doubt next year we will see the best of him.

"The Channel 9 Footy Show hosts' comments are totally unprofessional to say the least and they should rightfully so be feeling very ashamed of their behaviour."

Dave Taylor is in his first season with Central Queensland Capras.

Fans also felt the segment was harsh on Taylor, with many taking to social media to criticise the Footy Show.

Taylor signed with the Capras on a two-year deal in February after he was released without playing a game from the Toronto Wolfpack, which was looking to gain promotion to the English Super League.

News.com.au has reached out to Channel 9 for comment.