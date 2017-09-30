Footy tipster makes a call on big game

TOP Whitsunday tipster Michael Kavanagh will be ticking attendance of the North Queensland Cowboys grand final off his bucket list when he heads to ANZ Stadium this Sunday.

Mr Kavanagh said he won the Whitsunday Times footy tipping competition by tipping with his head not his heart, so, being a mad Cowboys supporter, what was his tip for the match of the year?

"They have played grand final football for the last three weeks so they probably don't have to change too much,” he said.

"But the Storm are a machine. I would imagine the coaching staff will really plan for this game based on whether they do the same thing or whether they tweak it a little.”

But do the Cowboys have what it takes to go all the way and beat the Storm?

"Of course,” he said.

"They are in the grand final. They are in with a big chance.

"It's all pretty exciting and we are looking forward to it.”

Mr Kavanagh said he predicted the Cowboys would win by one point but was cagey about what the actual score would be.

"I will take any win,” he said. "Every time the Cowboys play it's a fantastic game with twists and turns, and I reckon a field goal from Michael Morgan will probably decide it.”