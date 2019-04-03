AFL tattoos: Who is your club’s most inked?

FANS used to kick off every new footy season by spotting the players running around at new clubs.
These days, we spend the first few rounds spotting the fresh tattoos. And in 2019 there are plenty, from the full leg work on Shaun Burgoyne to Libba's ode to The Simpsons, here are the most heavily-inked players at your club.
COLLINGWOOD
Some stereotypes exist for good reason. The longtime AFL kings of the tattoo. Jordan De Goey, Jamie Elliott, Ben Crocker and Jeremy Howe are following in the footsteps of Dane Swan, Travis Cloke and Heritier Lumumba - all of whom had plenty of ink.
FREMANTLE
One of the heavy hitters in the footy tattoo world. The Dockers refuse to stand idly by and let Collingwood dominate in the sleeve department. The one knock on them is their lack of anchor tattoos.
GEELONG
The Cats were once nicknamed The Handbaggers, but there's nothing about a neck sticker or giant red rose on the bicep that suggests handbag. Traditionally a non-event in the ink department, recent additions Tim Kelly, Tom Stewart and Zach Tuohy have changed all of that.
WESTERN BULLDOGS
There are players with more tattoos, but are there any with better than Tom Liberatore's? If there was an annual medal awarded for AFL tattoos, the Bulldogs midfielder would be the unbackable favourite for 2019.
RICHMOND
Do Richmond have the most famous tattooed footballer in Dustin Martin? Just like their bitter suburban rivals in Collingwood, the Tigers boast a heavily inked squad headlined by the brilliant Brownlow medallist.
HAWTHORN
Two recent recruits have upped the Hawks tattoo game. Meanwhile, Shaun Burgoyne proves once again age is no barrier, fronting up for season 2019 with a full leg tattoo.
ST KILDA
They've been criticised for being a bland club, but try telling that to Tim Membrey and Matt Parker and their top-shelf tattoo games.
BRISBANE
Took a blow both on the field and in the tattoo department when Dayne Beams departed. But still boast AFL tattoo stalwart Mitch Robinson.
ESSENDON
The Bombers don't bat deep in the ink department, but have one of the league's great tattoo performers in their ranks in Jake Stringer.
GOLD COAST
What is the world coming to when a bunch of blokes form the Gold Coast can't even muster a sleeve tattoo between them. A huge disappointment.
GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY
What is it about expansion teams and tattoos? While not quite the tattoo hotspot of the Gold Coast, the number of inked up Giants players is continually dwarfed by their injury list.
MELBOURNE
Once presumably frowned upon in the MCC, the members reserve's bars are now awash with ink. The club that proudly wears the MCC emblem on its jumper has been slower to embrace the trend but boasts one of the league's most heavily inked skipper's.
NORTH MELBOURNE
You may not be able to name many of them, but several North Melbourne players are covered in tattoos. A couple of recent recruits have given the Kangaroos a much-needed injection of ink.
CARLTON
Just like in the win column, Carlton is a non event in the tattoo ratings.
PORT ADELAIDE
It's a surprise there's not more ink on the boys from blue collar Alberton.
SYDNEY
The Swans have both star and ink power in equal measures in Lance Franklin. And when Zak Jones is your number two tattoo option, you know you're sitting pretty.
WEST COAST
There's nothing worse than seeing a bunch of cleanskins get up on that dais to claim the premiership cup. Thankfully, Chris Masten saved footy fans from that empty feeling last September. Liam Duggan and Jamie Cripps got premiership tattoos at Nic Naitanui's place after last year's triumph.
ADELAIDE
Not a sleeve in sight at the cleanskin Crows. Rory Sloane has some of the AFL's best off-season ink with a touching tribute to his stillborn son Leo.