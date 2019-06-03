FOR LEASE: Iconic Whitsunday venue needs new tenants

OPPORTUNITY: The iconic corner location of the Fish D'vine venue will be up for lease towards the end of the year.

OPPORTUNITY: The iconic corner location of the Fish D'vine venue will be up for lease towards the end of the year.

IT'S one of the most distinguishable venues in the Whitsundays, and it's up for lease.

After 10 years, Fish D'vine is moving out, and Ray White principal Mark Beale said the venue had a history of playing homage to successful restaurants.

"It's probably the most visible venue in that strip; every vehicle that goes past can see right into the venue,” he said.

Prior to Fish D'vine the venue was home to bar, Charlie's Round the Bend, and although the bar is long closed, the neon sign is still in the region.

In 2006 the venue underwent a substantial refurbishment and restaurant The Verandah moved in, before Fish D'vine took over in 2009.

Mr Beale said the biggest appeal for potential vendors, was in the reputation previous restaurants and bars had left behind, particularly Fish D'vine.

"Over the last 10 years, people have gone there and had a great meal and a lot of people will go back there, even if it's a different restaurant,” he said.

"There's that added equity in the building, because Fish D'vine does such a wonderful job, so there's probably some of that rub off for future business and for the new tenant as well.”

The premises won't be available until later in the year, but Mr Beale said a lot of the furnishings and fittings would stay, making it affordable and attractive to new businesses.

"Someone can virtually move right in and start trading straight away,” he said.

Mr Beale said the premises was two-storey with parking and a large storage room on the ground floor.

"A lot of restaurants don't have that these days,” he said.

Practicalities aside, one of the most appealing features of the venue, is the floor to ceiling glass windows, that allow diners to clear views the across to the Port of Airlie, up to the mountains and glimpses of the water.

Mr Beale said Fish DVine had been wonderful tenants for the last 10 years, and both Ray White and the owners of the building were sad to see them go.

"It is an exciting opportunity for someone to come town and for a new or existing business to open up,” he said.

Features include:

Large restaurant/bar/cafe in prominent corner position.

Includes substantial fit-out plus plants and equipment.

Ready for an accomplished operator to walk in the door and start trading immediately.

Existing liquor licence which can be transferred to new tenant.

Has basement level with office, storage, staff amenities and parking for three vehicles.

For more information click here, or to book an inspection contact Kate Coyte, 4948 8535.