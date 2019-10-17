Menu
A Toowoomba shopping centre has hit the market. Photo: iStock
Business

FOR SALE: Major Toowoomba shopping centre hits market

Tom Gillespie
17th Oct 2019 10:15 AM | Updated: 3:58 PM
A MASSIVE shopping centre in Toowoomba has hit the market, just three years after it was bought for a rumoured $190 million.

Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre in Newtown has been listed for sale by JLL and Stonebridge, along with two other centres across Australia owned by the same company.

Toowoomba: Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre. Photo Bev Lacey
The centre, described by agent Sam Hatcher in his listing as "fundamentally strong", features anchor tenants Big W, Coles and Woolworths along with about 80 specialty stores.

"Clifford Gardens is an established and fundamentally strong sub-regional shopping centre underpinned by a dual supermarket offering and a single department store," he wrote.

"Clifford Gardens, recording 3.67 million annual visits, is a convenience-based centre with historically low levels of vacancy and is supported by an expansive 1600-bay car park.

"This opportunity is offered individually, or in line with Warrawong Plaza and Bayview Centre."

Funds giant Blackstone bought the centre in 2016 from previous owner Vicinity Centres, as part of a package deal supposedly worth more than $600 million.

For more information, call Sam Hatcher on 0409 899 691.

