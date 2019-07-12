FOR SALE: One island paradise. Make an offer now!

ISLAND PARADISE: The owners of Pumpkin Island's eco retreat are offering are seeking expressions of interest for the sale of their freshly rebuilt Elysian Eco Retreat on Long Island in the Whitsundays.

WOULDN'T it be nice if you could afford the price to buy a slice of an island paradise?

If you won the lotto on Saturday night, you money would certainly be well spent securing Elysian Eco Retreat, a premier island resort opportunity located on Long Island in the heart of The Whitsundays on the world renowned Great Barrier Reef.

After moving from South Africa to Australia in 2008 to take over the Pumpkin Island Eco Retreat in Keppel Bay, owners Laureth and Wayne Rumble spotted the Long Island resort on the market in 2017, looking worse for wear following a battering from Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

AERIAL VIEW: Located on the southern point of Long Island, the Elysian Eco Resort promises a blissful escape from the crowds for a maximum of 20 guests across ten private villas. Contributed

Mr Rumble said seeing the resort touched their hearts, "the natural beauty was breathtaking and there was an incredible sense of peace and tranquillity from the surrounding rainforest".

"We definitely have a passion for islands, having lived on Pumpkin Island for the last 11 years and we wanted to restore this (resort) to its former glory," Mr Rumble said.

Following the completion the renovations and seeing Elysian off to a great start at the start of the year, the parents of three children under the age of four were now looking to scale down to spend more time with their family and focus on Pumpkin Island.

ISLAND FAMILY: Eylsian Eco Retreat owners Laureth and Wayne Rumbe with their children Steel (11 months), Haven 2.5 years, Indio Rumble 3 years, during a recent holiday to Whitehaven Beach. Contributed

"We have poured our hearts and souls into Elysian to create an oasis and we feel that we are ready to hand it over to the right person," he said.

Located in a three hectare private cove at the secluded southern point of the island, the resort sells itself with its 10 rainforest surrounded villas positioned along 260 metres of ocean frontage.

ISLAND PARADISE: Looking to downsize, the owners of Pumpkin Island's eco retreat Laureth and Wayne Rumble are seeking expressions of interest for the sale of their freshly rebuilt Elysian Eco Retreat on Long Island in the Whitsundays. Contributed

The resort is 100 per cent solar and battery powered, with bountiful freshwater storage and a biocycle sewerage treatment plant.

Following their successful campaign to sell the Great Keppel Island Resort, Knight Frank and JLL Hotels & Hospitality Group were entrusted with the sale of Elysian Eco Retreat via expressions of interest.

Expressions of interest close August 9 at 4pm if not sold prior.

Contact Pat O'Driscoll on 0418 792 571 or email Pat.O'Driscoll@au.knightfrank.com.

