FOR SALE: Popular, unique Whitsundays business on the market

THE WHIRR of a sewing machine creating perfect little stitches has been the soundtrack to Sew and Save owner Marion Yuskan's life.

Mrs Yuskan has been sewing since she was eight-years-old. The first thing she ever made was a handkerchief.

"I had a little machine, that you wound the handle on, and it did chain stitches only, and I hemmed a little hanky," Mrs Yuskan said.

She still has the machine and said there was nothing else she'd rather do.

"There is nothing else I would call my ideal job - it's in my blood I suppose," she said

Technology has changed since then. Now Mrs Yuskan works on industrial sewing machines and has observed first-hand just how much fast fashion has influenced her industry.

"The quality of clothes bought in to be mended or altered is definitely not the same as it used to be," she said.

Her least favourite material to work with is polyester, because it doesn't breathe, she said.

She began working at Faust Propriety Limited when she was 15 - in the shoe department for two years - before she went to work for her mother at Home Creations, which used to be near the Hotel Metropole.

Sewing has been a feature throughout Mrs Yuskan's life, and after 40 years of working in the industry, she's keen for a well-earned, permanent holiday.

Her business, Sew and Save which she has had for four years, is the only one of its kind in Proserpine, and Mrs Yuskan is open to negotiations.

"There's nothing like this in Bowen or Collinsville, I get ladies from both towns coming in here. I also get ladies from Mackay."

The shop is much loved feature along Main Street, and inside, materials in every pattern and colour line the walls.

If you're interested in purchasing the only haberdashery in town, contact Marion on 49452451.