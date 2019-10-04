For sale: Top Cups fancy up for grabs

Mustajeer is among the main chances in this year’s Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. Picture: AAP

Mustajeer is among the main chances in this year’s Caulfield and Melbourne Cups. Picture: AAP

A QUARTER share in top Caulfield and Melbourne Cup contender Mustajeer will go on the market next week in a bizarre lead-up to the spring carnival.

The Ebor Handicap winner will be offered through Inglis Digital's online sale platform next Tuesday and Wednesday - only 10 days before the import contests the $5 million Caulfield Cup.

The 25 per cent share is being offered on behalf of Gaelic Bloodstock, who sold the controlling 75 per cent interest to Australian Bloodstock before Mustajeer's powerful win in the Ebor Handicap in August.

Stream over 50 sports live & anytime on your TV or favourite device with KAYO SPORTS. The biggest Aussie sports and the best from overseas. Just $25/month. No lock-in contract. Get your 14 day free trial

Despite being a gelding, victory in Europe's richest handicap significantly boosted the horse's value.

Neither Inglis nor Gaelic Bloostock have revealed the reserve price for the October 8-9 online auction but industry sources estimate it is about $500,000 for the quarter share.

Regardless of the outcome of the auction, Kris Lees will continue to train the horse in Australia.

Damien Oliver has been booked for the Caulfield Cup ride as Australian Bloodstock seek to add another major to the 2014 Melbourne Cup won by Protectionist.

The Ebor winner is yet to double as a Melbourne Cup victor but the formlines have proved strong in Australia.

Purple Moon (2007) and Heartbreak City (2016) both ran second in the Melbourne Cup, while All Too Good won the 2008 Caulfield Cup.

Bidding on the 25 per cent share will open from 9am next Tuesday and close at 5pm the following day at www.inglisdigital.com.