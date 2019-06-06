FOR SALE: Tropical island resort could be yours

FOR SALE: The island Resort was originally developed by Contiki and has been owned by Ocean Hotels for the past 25 years.

EVER wondered how much an island in the Whitsunday Island archipelago would cost?

Long Island resort is back on the market, and the price tag is estimated to be north of $15 million.

Ocean Hotels owner David Kingston said reflecting on the Whitsundays' globally recognised status, in 2017 a major Middle Eastern group paid a deposit on Long Island, to build an ultra luxury "Sixth Sense” resort, however when Cyclone Debbie hit the project was halted.

The revived sale plans for the island resort coincide with several high-profile resort launches which include Daydream Island and Intercontinental Hayman Island, both of which have undergone $100m refurbishments.

Also in the mix is the boutique Elysian Retreat, formally Paradise Bay Eco Resort, with the 10 room eco-resort opened this year by the owners of the Sojourn Retreats group.

Mr Kingston said like Daydream and Hayman Islands, there was a bit of cleaning up to do at Long Island post Cyclone Debbie.

"We now present the eight hectare, prime beach-front property with multiple options. An upmarket new boutique resort can be created or the existing 140 guest rooms renovated and relaunched. Also with approvals, extra villas/ units can be developed as Hamilton Island has done,” he said.

"Long Island has a super prime location between Hamilton Island and Airlie Beach and has extensive frontage to one of the Whitsundays' best beaches. Its major infrastructure and approvals are extremely hard to replace.”

The vendor has engaged PlusArchitecture to prepare plans which include 44 luxury villas, a spa, a restaurant/lounge bar and an infinity pool overlooking Happy Bay.

CBRE Hotels' agents Wayne Bunz and Hayley Manvell are steering the sale campaign for the 8ha property situated in the Whitsunday Islands.

Ms Manvell said the Great Barrier Reef islands were going through a period of resurgence, after a $55m investment from the Queensland Government, to help get the region's resort sector open and operating.

"This investment will facilitate the delivery of critical infrastructure with innovative environmental outcomes and has led to four new or refurbished Great Barrier Reef island resorts opening in 2019,” she said.

CBRE Hotels National Director Wayne Bunz said it was clear the most successful Australian leisure assets were ultra-luxury, smaller scale developments such as Qualia, Bedarra Island and the Baillies Lodges, which include Southern Ocean Lodge, Longitude 131 and Cappella Lodge Lord Howe Island.