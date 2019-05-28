For the love of cars

FAMILY EVENT: Kaydn Bax, Troy Wilson and Colleen Bax with their Valium 71 Charger at the Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club's 2019 Cruisin' Whitsunday in Airlie Beach.

THE Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club hosted their annual Crusin' Whitsunday weekend, which saw car enthusiast from across North Queensland gather in Airlie Beach to share their love for all things cars.

More than 70 cars, young and old, were on display at Saturday's car show, which saw hundreds of people wander past to get a glimpse of the pick-ups on show.

The weekend also so an 1980's themed dinner and dance on Saturday night followed by a shed tour on Sunday which showcased several Whitsunday locals car sheds.

In its fifth year, Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club president Chris Coyte said the weekend had continued to grow, hitting new nomination number records.

"We got to the point this year where we were having to turn people away before the show because we were full, so we were very pleased with the turn out this year,” he said.

The social event allows car enthusiast to come together and celebrate their love for cars as there isn't any competition or judging involved.

Beryl Doyle with her Mini Sunshine at the Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club's 2019 Cruisin' Whitsunday on Saturday in Airlie Beach. Shannen McDonald

With the weekend built on a passion for cars, Mr Coyte said the car show was a chance for owners to share their pride and joys to the public.

"We keep it a very social event and basically everyone comes together for a good time,” he said.

"The display itself is something we put on for the public so both the owners and everyone else can enjoy the cars.”

David Jones with his 1923 Ford T Bucket at the Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club's 2019 Cruisin' Whitsunday on Saturday in Airlie Beach. Shannen McDonald

Club vice president Lindsay Creighton said although the weekend didn't include any judging, everyone was deemed a winner due to the camaraderie and knowledge shared among participants.

"Our weekend has no bias, it's about the interest in what we do, not the make or model of a car,” he said.

"We get to show each other what we've been working on and learn something new off each other.

"That's something we really like to do - keep on getting better and building on what we are already doing.”

Car enthusiast Bill Klaka with his Ford Falcon 1971 XY GT at the Whitsunday Cruisin' Car Club's 2019 Cruisin' Whitsunday on Saturday in Airlie Beach. Shannen McDonald

Car enthusiast Bill Klaka drove down from Home Hill to take part in Cruisin' Whitsunday and show off his most recent project, a completely rebuilt Ford Falcon 1971 XY GT, which took him six years to complete.

Mr Klaka has been restoring and rebuilding cars for 23 years and said he did it simply for the love of it.

"It's something to do for myself, I get a lot of satisfaction out of completing the cars,” he said.

"I'm an overall car enthusiast, not just Ford so I like to come to the Whitsunday show more for the social side of it all.”