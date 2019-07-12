For the love of fishing

The Whitsunday Game Fish Club will host their annual Mackerel Muster on July 20 and 21.

IT IS the season to catch mackerel and the Whitsunday Game Fish Club is mustering up all those who love to fish.

Open to club members and the public, the annual Mackerel Muster is a weekend dedicated to catching the popular game fish and will run from July 20-21.

Whitsunday Game Fish Club secretary Sarah Jeffs said the mackerel season has the extra bonus of having those catches of the day doubling as a tasty dinner.

"The mackerel season for the Whitsundays is usually around July, August and September," she said.

"There is a lot of other great game fish out there, but mackerel is a good sport fish to catch and it also has the benefit that it is really yummy to eat, so some of those caught at the rally might get kept to be eaten later on."

As memberships for club fishing expire this month, this rally comes at a perfect time for new membership sign ups and existing membership renewals.

Ms Jeffs said the rally had already drawn a lot of interest, particularly from potential new members.

"Signing up to become a member allows you to fish anywhere, so if people like to go down to Mackay they can enter and fish down there."

"Membership with us means you get to fish at all four of our main events and if we get the numbers we are always keen to put on more."

Besides getting out in the salty sea air, Ms Jeffs said the club is a great way to meet and interact with other people who love fishing.

"We have meetings where we get together and it's not just about catching game fish but having a great chat about fishing in general."

Meeting at the Whitsunday Marine Club in Cannonvale, this family event is open to the youngest of fishing enthusiast up to the seniors.

For more details and to register for the Mackerel Muster, head to the club's Facebook page.