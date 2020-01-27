FORECAST: Rainfall set to continue for Bowen

Forecast for the week ahead for Bowen.

Forecast for the week ahead for Bowen. Anna Wall

AFTER last week's scorching temperatures, the conditions have finally eased with Bowen residents welcoming heavy rain.

Over the weekend, the Bureau of Meteorology reported 5mm of rain on Saturday, 65mm on Sunday and 22mm overnight with the forecast promising more to come.

Meteorologist Alex Majchrowski said some coastal areas had seen heavier falls.

"Places along the coast, south of Bowen towards Mackay, have recorded upwards of 150mm of rain since Friday," he said.

Average humidity readings for Bowen in January were reported at 74 per cent, with this morning's humidity reaching 100 per cent.

Mr Majchrowski said the humidity was fairly normal for this time of year.

"The heavy rainfall and warmer temperatures cause the rain to evaporate, increasing the humidity," he said.

Temperatures reached a high of 34°C on Friday and Saturday, while yesterday recorded the lowest temperatures all week at a balmy 25°C.

The week ahead predicts heavy rain and a possible thunderstorm for today and tomorrow, with showers continuing until the weekend.

Today is set to reach a top of 31°C while tomorrow's maximum is 30°C.

Maximum temperatures this week will be 33°C on Friday and Saturday while the low will be 25°C all week.