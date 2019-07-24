Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Dogs' scars consistent with dog fighting: Forensic vet

Peter Hardwick
by
24th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FORENSIC veterinary expert who had been shown photographs of dogs seized from a Kingsthorpe property by the RSPCA claimed the scars and marks on two of the dogs were consistent with organised dog fighting.

Dr Amy Raines of the County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control gave evidence before Toowoomba Magistrates via telephone from the United States.

She said the RSPCA in Australia had sent her photographs of pitbull terriers seized during a raid of the Yalangur property of Glenn John Wilson, on Kingsthorpe-Haden Rd just north of Kingsthorpe, on August 3, last year.

She said that scars from injuries photographed of the dog Pretty Girl included "ring lesions" to the front of the animal which, in her opinion, were consistent with dog fighting.

She said, in her opinion, those scars were inconsistent with having been sustained pig hunting or an impromptu yard fight between dogs.

Dr Raines said it was difficult to date the injuries but she estimated they had been sustained in the months to a year before.

She made a similar finding to another seized dog, Chiko, photographs of which she had also been given.

However, under cross examination by defence solicitor John Davis, Dr Raines agreed that she couldn't rule out that the scars were older than a year.

She also agreed with Mr Davis that it would be better to examine the dogs "in person" rather than examine the injuries by photograph.

Dr Raines also conceded the injuries depicted in the photographs of the dogs could have been sustained in a yard fight between two dogs of the same sex and size but possibly less likely than in an organised dog fight.

Wilson, 48, has pleaded not guilty to one count of supplying animals for a prohibited event, namely dog fighting, and seven counts of breaching a duty of care for dogs on his property.

The trial before Magistrate Graham Lee continues before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.
 

dog fighting duty of care editors picks hearing magistrates court not guilty rspca toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman 'going through rough time' steals from Airlie boutique

    premium_icon Woman 'going through rough time' steals from Airlie boutique

    Crime "You're in more trouble than the early settlers”: Magistrate warns mother of one who could find herself in jail if she re-offends.

    • 24th Jul 2019 5:15 AM
    GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

    premium_icon GALLERY: Up close and personal with Bowen's beach landing

    People and Places Were you snapped at the Talisma Sabre 2019 exercise?

    • 24th Jul 2019 5:10 AM
    WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

    premium_icon WET AND WILD: Bowen Offshore Superboats make a splash

    Water Sports Bowen welcomes Offshore Superboats to town.

    • 24th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    BANNED: Man with a string of venue bans runs from police

    premium_icon BANNED: Man with a string of venue bans runs from police

    Crime Magistrate: You're running out of places you can go.