Dogs' scars consistent with dog fighting: Forensic vet

A FORENSIC veterinary expert who had been shown photographs of dogs seized from a Kingsthorpe property by the RSPCA claimed the scars and marks on two of the dogs were consistent with organised dog fighting.

Dr Amy Raines of the County of Los Angeles Animal Care and Control gave evidence before Toowoomba Magistrates via telephone from the United States.

She said the RSPCA in Australia had sent her photographs of pitbull terriers seized during a raid of the Yalangur property of Glenn John Wilson, on Kingsthorpe-Haden Rd just north of Kingsthorpe, on August 3, last year.

She said that scars from injuries photographed of the dog Pretty Girl included "ring lesions" to the front of the animal which, in her opinion, were consistent with dog fighting.

She said, in her opinion, those scars were inconsistent with having been sustained pig hunting or an impromptu yard fight between dogs.

Dr Raines said it was difficult to date the injuries but she estimated they had been sustained in the months to a year before.

She made a similar finding to another seized dog, Chiko, photographs of which she had also been given.

However, under cross examination by defence solicitor John Davis, Dr Raines agreed that she couldn't rule out that the scars were older than a year.

She also agreed with Mr Davis that it would be better to examine the dogs "in person" rather than examine the injuries by photograph.

Dr Raines also conceded the injuries depicted in the photographs of the dogs could have been sustained in a yard fight between two dogs of the same sex and size but possibly less likely than in an organised dog fight.

Wilson, 48, has pleaded not guilty to one count of supplying animals for a prohibited event, namely dog fighting, and seven counts of breaching a duty of care for dogs on his property.

The trial before Magistrate Graham Lee continues before the Toowoomba Magistrates Court.

