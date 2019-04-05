Foreshore fences to start coming down later this month

Construction fences will start coming down on the Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation Project from April 29.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said the project was entering its final stages with major landscaping underway including the addition of 143 new trees, approximately two metres in height, in addition to a significant number of shrubs and ground cover plants.

"It is good management to open the foreshore in stages so that the newly turfed areas have had time to establish prior to receiving increased pedestrian traffic,” he said.

"The majority of the fences at the Sailing Club carpark end and the Fairy Tree Park area will start coming down from April 29 and smaller areas will then be opened as completed with the entire foreshore area re-opened by late May.

"The new foreshore carpark between Coconut Grove carpark and the Whitsunday Sailing Club carpark was re-opened last month and landscaping work within the carpark to beautify the area is underway.

"The festoon lighting will also be erected which will create an amazing night realm in the foreshore area.

"The 10.5 metre high playground with skywalk and rope bridge has been installed and shade sails and sheltered seating areas in that area added in the next few weeks,” Mayor Willcox said.

Other key features of the Airlie Beach Foreshore Revitalisation include major earthworks and the installation of a new sound stage, refurbishment of the toilet block, and new 3m wide footpaths.

Eligible works have been jointly funded by the Commonwealth and Queensland Governments under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

The Airlie Beach Foreshore project has also been funded through the Queensland Government's Building Our Regions fund.