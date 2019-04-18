Foreshore playground slides into action

IT'S BEEN the talk of the town for some time now, and the playground along the Airlie Beach Foreshore with the towering slides opens tomorrow, just in time for the Easter long weekend.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox said the highly anticipated playground would be fantastic for not just local children, but for visitors as well.

"It's a great attraction, it's got all age groups covered. There's something for the bigger kids and something for the smaller kids,” Cr Willcox said.

"The jumbo slide is a major drawcard. It's fun and it's a challenge for the kids to climb up.”

"It will be an incredible view of the Airlie Foreshore and Coral Sea from the top of the slides and rope bridge - this playground is going to be a paradise for kids of all ages,” Cr Willcox said.

Council major projects program director Tim Rose said the playground was ordered a year ago, and was designed and manufactured in Germany through an Australian- based company, Urban Play.

The slides and equipment are constructed using a special heatproof material which protects against the harsh north Queensland sun, and the playground includes shade sails and sheltered seating.

The 10.5 metre playground has been designed to Australian standards, which Mr Rose said is one of the safest in the world. The mega climbing gym, three slides, swing sets and mini pirate playground took about five months to erect. Mr Rose said the contractor would keep construction fencing around the playground to ensure it was set aside from the rest of the site.

Cr Willcox said the fences would start coming down in May, as stages are completed.