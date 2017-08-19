Foreshore project more than just a 'patch up' job

FACELIFT: Mark Callaghan, Ron Petterson and Joanne Hennessy looking over plans for the upgrade of the Cannonvale foreshore.

WHEN it comes to upgrading Cannonvale Beach a "patch up job” just won't do.

This is what Councillor Ron Petterson had to say ahead of Stage 1 of the Cannonvale Beach project set to begin next Wednesday, August 23.

The project will include new BBQ and shelter areas in addition to the creation of a new playground and exercise equipment.

The playground and exercise equipment upgrades are expected to be finished by the end of October and the overall upgrade is scheduled for completion by mid-November.

Cr Ron Petterson said while Council has initially planned to only fix up the playground equipment, a broader approach had been taken to ensure the area was well looked after.

"Its great to see all the work that has been done is starting to come off the paper and become a reality,” he said.

"Cannonvale Beach will be a great asset for tourists and locals alike and it will look absolutely fantastic (when it is finished).”

Whitsunday Regional Council opened a consultation period, which received 51 submissions from respondents interested in the future of Cannonvale Beach.

Cr Petterson said a majority of respondents returned positive feedback and had informed council's approach to the project.

Visiting Cannonvale Beach ahead of the upgrades, Kylie Feldman said she would be more inclined to bring her kids to the area with new playground facilities installed.

She added that a stinger net also needed to be a priority.

"There is a major lack of water activities at the moment with Proserpine pool and the Lagoon shut,” she said.

"We need a stinger net.”

Cr Petterson said a net was set to be installed between October and May, provided it didn't interfere with upgrade works.

"If works are going on we need to look at the timing of putting the net in,” he said.

"It should be finished by mid-November but that might change.”

Within the consultation feedback, some concern was expressed about camper vans parking too long in the area with a call for council to implement parking limits.

Cr Petterson said council was open to considering up to 5-6 extra car parking bays in the long term.

"Tourists should use the beach as much as locals, but like anywhere else we don't want people camping in areas not designated for camping,” he said.

"We will review it and deal with it if it becomes an issue.”

Stage One of the Cannonvale Beach upgrades will be funded through the Council Budget and Works for Queensland Program.